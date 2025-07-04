KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $2,828,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

