Amalgamated Bank Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

