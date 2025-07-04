New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.30 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.