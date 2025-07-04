Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,623 shares in the company, valued at $614,713.13. This represents a 33.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,392 shares of company stock worth $628,358. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

