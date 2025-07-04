Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2025

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,623 shares in the company, valued at $614,713.13. This represents a 33.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,392 shares of company stock worth $628,358. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.