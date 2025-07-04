Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

