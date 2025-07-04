Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 459 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,259,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.