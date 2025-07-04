Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 48.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.