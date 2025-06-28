Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

NYSE:LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.94. The firm has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,539,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,255,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,210,000 after acquiring an additional 116,905 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,687,000 after acquiring an additional 89,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

