Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Takes $294,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 411.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 229,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IWR stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.