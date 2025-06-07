Comparing Intelligent Protection Management (IPM) & Its Competitors

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Intelligent Protection Management to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Protection Management -33.40% -16.94% -14.15% Intelligent Protection Management Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Protection Management and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Protection Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Protection Management Competitors 1014 6543 13159 346 2.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intelligent Protection Management presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.36%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Intelligent Protection Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intelligent Protection Management is more favorable than its competitors.

3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Protection Management’s competitors have a beta of 1.83, meaning that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Protection Management $6.34 million -$1.07 million -6.21 Intelligent Protection Management Competitors $30.67 billion $587.10 million -4.16

Intelligent Protection Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Protection Management. Intelligent Protection Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management competitors beat Intelligent Protection Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intelligent Protection Management

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

