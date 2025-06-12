2,718 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.