Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
