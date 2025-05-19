D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 591,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of TeraWulf as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WULF. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Stock Up 10.5%

TeraWulf stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

