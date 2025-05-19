Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). 937,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

AET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96. The firm has a market cap of £117.21 million, a P/E ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.64.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

