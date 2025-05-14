The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $267.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $294,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

