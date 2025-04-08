Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – April 5th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and MoneyLion are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the cryptocurrency industry, such as those engaged in mining, trading platforms, blockchain development, or digital asset management. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the dynamic and evolving crypto market without needing to purchase cryptocurrencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 80,274,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,588,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,625,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $899.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.25.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. 289,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,040. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a market cap of $968.88 million, a P/E ratio of 389.05 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82.

