Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Radian Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 735.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

