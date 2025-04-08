Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.20.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

