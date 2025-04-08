Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce, McKesson, ServiceNow, and Linde are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares issued by companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks tend to be influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, technological advancements, and demographic shifts, making them a unique blend of growth prospects and industry-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.60. 62,123,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,580,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $145.38 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average is $176.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $15.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,982. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,594,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $368.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $14.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.26. 9,689,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,684,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.00. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

MCK traded down $34.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $682.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,582. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.91. McKesson has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $53.38 on Friday, reaching $720.69. 2,897,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,851. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $917.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $979.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $29.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.06. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Recommended Stories