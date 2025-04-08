CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lear by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Lear by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LEA opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. TD Cowen lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

