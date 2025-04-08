California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.28 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $669,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after buying an additional 239,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,192,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

