Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,126 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

KEP opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

