Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Apollo Global Management, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares of companies that provide telecommunication services, such as internet, mobile phone communications, and cable television. These stocks typically represent firms that own and maintain the infrastructure required for data and voice transmission, and they often provide steady income through subscription-based revenues while being subject to regulatory and technological changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $7.72 on Friday, hitting $146.29. 72,198,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,627,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $53.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $720.69. 2,897,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $917.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $979.99. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,325,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,457,814. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $15.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded down $6.99 on Friday, reaching $64.28. 21,779,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,226. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

