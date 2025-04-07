Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

INR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INR opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

