Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of MBUU opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.42. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

