Guggenheim Cuts Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target to $9.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVA

Inventiva Price Performance

About Inventiva

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.07 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.