Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 5th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, SEA, and Target are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that operate within the entertainment industry, which includes film, television, streaming services, music, gaming, and live events. These stocks often reflect the dynamic and sometimes volatile nature of consumer preferences and technological trends in media, offering investors potential growth alongside inherent market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $12.78 on Friday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,989,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,563,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $118.86.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE:VZ traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 42,633,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE stock traded down $13.87 on Friday, reaching $106.18. 15,810,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $95.70. 16,215,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $173.05.

