BMO Capital Markets Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $990.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,185.00 to $990.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,086.00.

NYSE:NOW opened at $720.69 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $917.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $480,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,402,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

