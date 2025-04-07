Best Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – April 5th

Walmart, RH, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, and Williams-Sonoma are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are a type of historical punishment device—typically a wooden frame with holes or slots—that restrained an offender’s head and hands in a public, open-air setting. This method of public humiliation was intended to expose the individual to the community’s scorn and deter misbehavior by making the punishment both visible and uncomfortable. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,185,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155,387. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,511,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,590. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $348.23.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.05. 4,829,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

WSM stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,801,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average of $173.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

