Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

QUALCOMM, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, Accenture, and Snowflake are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop or utilize artificial intelligence technologies to drive innovation and create new products or services. These stocks often represent businesses at the forefront of technological advancements, integrating AI in sectors ranging from software development to robotics and autonomous systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $11.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,007,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $126.68 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $14.97 on Friday, hitting $240.26. 9,689,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,684,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.00. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $53.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $720.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $917.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $979.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,337,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,303,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 21,779,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $16.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.04. 4,657,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,178. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,558. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.12. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

