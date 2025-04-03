Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXT opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

