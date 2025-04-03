Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of WSFS Financial worth $371,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

WSFS stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

