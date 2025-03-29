Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,413 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $12.86 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

