Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,428,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,040,000 after acquiring an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,812 shares of company stock worth $19,336,979. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.22 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

