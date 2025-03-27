iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,747 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

