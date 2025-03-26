Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 133,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 115,476 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
