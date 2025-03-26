Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 133,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 115,476 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

