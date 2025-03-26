Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $217,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 370,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,823.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

