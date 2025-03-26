DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 83,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 371,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 4.96.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

