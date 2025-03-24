Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $241.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

