Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.74 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

