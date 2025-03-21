Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $87.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

