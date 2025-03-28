First National Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,681,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 622,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

GOOGL opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $147.22 and a one year high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.68.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,445.55. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,812 shares of company stock worth $19,336,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.