Swiss National Bank Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank's holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,668 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $12,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 765.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 635,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This represents a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.7 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NTST opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.87 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is -525.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Company Profile



NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

