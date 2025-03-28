Facet Wealth Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,428,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,040,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,812 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.22 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.