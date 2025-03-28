Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 12,875 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Coursera by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.40.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

