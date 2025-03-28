Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

