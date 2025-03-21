Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of HealthStream worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $260,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $269,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

