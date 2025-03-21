JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,544,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $238.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.83 and a 200-day moving average of $239.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $667.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

