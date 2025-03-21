EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,884 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,222,000 after buying an additional 114,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Mattel by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 84,626 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

