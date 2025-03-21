Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 547.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $178.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

